Scotland’s Sam Locke well placed after 65 in South Africa

Sam Locke, the Scottish champion, is on course for an encouraging start to a winter training trip in South Africa, writes Martin Dempster.

With nine shots to make up on Swede Oliver Gillberg in the final round, Locke faces a tough task in trying to win the South African Amateur Championship.

But a repeat of his seven-under-par 65 in the third round at Pecanwood Golf & Country Club in Hartebeespoortdam should certainly see him secure a high finish.

Locke, who is part of a nine-strong Scottish Golf squad out in the Rainbow Nation, signed for seven birdies in a bogey-free effort, which catapulted the Stonehaven player into joint fifth on 14-under.

In the pro ranks, Grant Forrest opened with a three-under 69 to sit five shots behind defending champion Brett Rumford in the ISPS Handa World Super 6 in Perth.