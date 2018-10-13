Scotland’s Gary Orr clinches Paris Legends Championship

Scotland’s Gary Orr clinched the Paris Legends Championship to record back-to-back victories on the Staysure Seniors Tour after carding a final round of 68.

Orr won his first title in 18 years at the Scottish Senior Open last month. Yesterday, he claimed victory at Racing Club de France La Boulie, adding to his two wins on the European Tour in 2000.

The Scot followed up his opening rounds of 71-65 with another sub-70 round, including a birdie-birdie finish to win the title by one shot ahead of Markus Brier and Jean-François Remesy.

“I hadn’t won for 18 years since I played on the European Tour, but now it feels like I only had to wait a few days for the second win to come around,” Orr said.

◆ England’s Charley Hull holds a share of the lead heading into the final round of the LPGA’s KEB Hana Bank Championship in Korea. She is 12-under alongside American Danielle Kang.