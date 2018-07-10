Scotland is offering ‘The Best Golf ‘Job’ in the World’

It’s been dubbed ‘The Best Golf ‘Job’ in the World’....and it is up for grabs in Scotland.

Over two weeks in September, one lucky individual is being offered the chance to play some of the top courses in the ‘Home of Golf’ then tell the world all about that experience.

Along with a friend, they will play two rounds of golf in each of the seven regions around Scotland.

One of those courses will be a Ryder Cup venue, another is a course where the Open Championship began while the No 2 course in the world as voted by Golf Digest is also on the list.

Accommodation for 15 nights is being provided and each person will receive an allowance of £750 for the duration of the trip.

In addition to playing at the selected venues, that will involve exploring other golf courses and points of interest in each area and discover information to inspire visiting golfers.

It will also involve sampling the area’s 19th holes and restaurants as the lucky winner will be creating vlogs for YouTube, Instagram posts and stories and posts on social media networks throughout each day.

On completion of the trip, the winner will also need to produce a blog and YouTube video of the two-week ‘Scotland, The Home of Golf’ adventure.

To apply, you need you to create a short video reviewing your own course or any course in the most fun way (video should be 60 – 90 seconds long) you can use drone footage, phones, cameras or whatever works best for you.

Applications are now open and close on 27 July, with the winner to be announced on 3 August.

Two weeks in Scotland runs from Saturday 1 to Sunday 16 September and applicants must be available to visit on these dates.

For more details log-on to https://visitscotlandgolf.com/bestgolfjob