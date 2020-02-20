Scot James Wilson reaches South African Amateur final in Johannesburg

Balmore's James Wilson is one win away from becoming the fifth Scottish to be crowned as South African Amateur champion in 10 years.

He booked his place in tomorrow's 36-hole title decider at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club after securing two brilliant victories as the Golf RSA got down down the business end today.

Wilson, winner of the 2018 Welsh Open Stroke Play Championship, progressed at the 19th hole against rising South African star Christiaan Maas following a ding-dong battle in their last-eight clash in the morning.

He then set up an equally impressive 3&2 afternoon success over England's Jake Bolton, the reigning Scottish Open champion, by bursting out the blocks with an eagle and three birdies in the first six holes.

Wilson's opponent in the final is Casey Jarvis, who is bidding to complete a dream double after becoming the youngest-ever winner of the South African Stroke Play Championship last week.

The in-form 16-year-old prevailed by 2&1 in an epic quarter-final clash with fellow South African Christo Lamprecht jnr before making it a double disappointment for England in the last four with victory by the same margin over Joseph Long.

Michael Stewart sparked Scotland's winning spree in this event in 2011, with subsequent victories having been recorded by Brian Soutar (2012), Daniel Young (2015) and Craig Ross (2016).