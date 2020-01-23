Scot Alison Muirhead five shots clear in LET card battle

On-form Scot Alison Muirhead stormed five shots clear of the field after producing another impressive display in the second round of the Ladies European Tour Qualifying School final in Spain.

The 21-year-old, who was born in Johannesburg and lives in Dubai, carded seven birdies on the South Course at La Manga in posting a six-under-par 67. Having opened with a 69 on the North Course, Muirhead, who won last week’s pre-qualifier at the same venue, sits on eight-under-par to lead the card battle for the 2020 season.

“Thecourse was playing really good today,” said Muirhead. “It was playing long and the greens were in superb condition. They were rolling so good. My playing partners [Filippa Moork and Maria Beautell] were really nice and the sun has come out now instead of the rain. It was all enjoyable, so I can’t really complain about anything!”

The top five players after five rounds will secure category 5c cards, with a beefed up schedule following the LET’s merger with the LPGA set to be released on Friday.

“I am relaxing away from the course with my mum, coach and caddie, which has helped,” added Muirhead, who made her score with birdies at the sixth, eighth, 11th, 12th, 13th, 15th and 18th. “The villa that we are staying in has a ping pong table and we are having a championship.”

Slovenian amateur Pia Babnik, winner of the Scottish Women’s Open at Royal Troon, sits in a share of second spot with Swiss player Morgane Metraux.

Hannah McCook is next best among the Scottish hopefuls on six-over, two shots ahead of Heather MacRae.