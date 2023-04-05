Magnolia Lane is the end of the road for one of Scotland’s favourite sporting sons. Sandy Lyle, the winner in 1988, will bring down the curtain on his competitive career with a 42nd and final appearance in The Masters.

Age is one of the factors for the 65-year-old, though not the sole reason why Lyle is calling it a day at Augusta National this week in tandem with Larry Mize, the winner 12 months before him. Even on the Champions Tour, Lyle no longer feels competitive and, after missing the last eight cuts in the season’s opening major, he knows himself the time has come to give up his playing privileges.

“I have put a few hours in and you are always thinking of improving and it is just not happening,” said Lyle, speaking under the giant oak tree that is the epicentre of the golfing world in the build up to the start of a new major season in Georgia.

“There are younger ones coming off the PGA Tour who are shooting way better numbers than me, so I think it is like a boxer. You might do one or two bouts too many like Muhammed Ali did and he ended up punch drunk. I want to leave on a reasonably good high.”

Sandy Lyle talks with his caddie Ken Martin on the practice area prior to the 2023 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

No matter what happens this week, Lyle’s place in Masters folklore has been cemented after producing one of the event’s most iconic moments as he hit a brilliant 7-iron shot from a fairway bunker to set up a title-winning birdie at the final hole 35 years ago.

Having also won The Open, achieving that feat three years earlier at Royal St George’s, Lyle’s legendary status in Scottish golf in particular but also globally will never be either forgotten or questioned.

“I would like to think that in some ways, I am a household name,” he said, though definitely not in a boastful tone as that’s simply not his style and never has been. “I think Augusta put me in that category where they know the name, they know where they were whatever time it was at night.

“Winning in a very nail-biting finish - it was right down to the last putt. It doesn’t get any closer than that and it’s very, very important to people how you win the tournament and how you conduct yourself. And all the other accolades afterwards, being in the Hall of Fame, being given a doctorship to St Andrews (University), things like that.”

Sandy Lyle walks up to the 18th green in the final round at Augusta Natinal in 1988, when he created history as the first British and Irish player to win The Masters. Picture: Allsport UK /Allsport

He’ll put the clubs away knowing a place in the record books has also been secured in this event, having been the first British and Irish player to claim a coveted Green Jacket after overcoming a double-bogey 5 at the 12th in the final round to win by a shot from Mark Calcavecchia.

“To win The Masters was always a great achievement,” he mused as his son Quintin and daughter Lonneka stood close by during a chat that had been set up by Lyle’s wife and the rock in his life, Jolande. “It’s the pinnacle. It’s like athletes getting a gold medal in the Olympics because it’s something you will cherish for the rest of your life.

“I’ve had The Open Championship, The Players and The Masters. Golf’s been pretty good in that respect. It was hard work in the 80s, but a pinnacle like this in such a special tournament, which sees all the past champions return almost every year, is nice.”

Lyle is tickled by the fact his win brought joy to so many people, “Everyone who has memories of it all knew where they were as it was such a nail-biting finish. I know (comedian) Russ Abbot, who I know very well, almost knocked off the chandeliers off the ceiling in his hotel room at whatever time it was back home as he jumped up in the air. If I’d won by eight shots, probably no-one would have remembered it. Tiger Woods has won by however many shots here. You think, ‘that’s a great win but that’s it’. Mine was a little bit more dramatic.”

For his swansong, he’ll have two LIV Golf players - American duo Jason Kokrak and Talor Gooch - for company in the opening two rounds. “I would love to go out with two 70s,” he said, smiling. “But, going on my scores for the last little while, it will a tough call to do it on this big course.

“But I know my way around - adrenaline can do an awful lot for a golfer. A little bit of a spark with a light in the tunnel, I might have a few runs at a few birdies. You just don’t know. The big picture is that it is going to be a big call to make the cut. But I will give it my best shot.”

Lyle has enjoyed passing on his knowledge and experience here to fellow Scots over the years, but, on this occasion, he’s flying the Saltire solo. “It is a tough tournament just to get in,” he said of that. “People have to play exceptionally well, including the Scottish players. I have seen four or five players who are looking pretty good. [Bob] MacIntyre is still very young and hits the ball a good distance. He has little lulls, but he is a name who could be on the radar in times to come.”

Life after golf for Lyle will be spent at home in Balquhidder in Perthshire, as well as helping out one of his sons on a new farm in Comrie. “There are some plants that need to be planted. So I have got more than enough on my plate to keep me going,” he said.