Sam Locke wins in Portugal after pep talk from mentor Paul Lawrie

Sam Locke is off to a flying start in 2020 after getting a pep talk from his mentor and manager, Paul Lawrie.

The 21-year-old, who won the Silver Medal as leading amateur in the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie, has been on fire on the Portugal Pro Golf Tour.

Locke finished joint-second in the Penina Classic last week and backed that up with victory in this week's Palmares Open.

The former Scottish Amateur champion shot rounds of 65-64-64 at at Onyria Palmares Beach & Golf Resort for a 23-under total, winning by four shots from England's Ryan Evans.

Locke carded an eagle and six birdies in the final round, including a strong closing burst of four gains in the last six holes.

"Played great the last few days and a great way to end the trip with the win," he wrote on Twitter.

Locke turned professional straight after his eye-catching performance at Carnoustie, signing for the Five Star Sports Agency, which is run by Lawrie.

He won a first-stage event in last season's European Tour Qualifying School but was disappointed with his campaign on the third-tier PGA EuroPro Tour as he failed to make the season-ending Tour Championship in Spain.

"Sam and I had a chat when I was at home over Christmas," Lawrie told The Scotsman in Abu Dhabi, where is competing in this week's HSBC event on the European Tour.

"He was understandably starting to get a wee bit frustrated as I think it has taken him a little bit longer than he thought.

"He's obviously got a lot talent and, while it's certainly not been a disaster for him so far, he

expected to have played better and done better up until now.

"I told him that his time will come and he follows up a second-place finish on the Portugal Pro Tour by winning this week, which is great.

"He'll come through, there is no question about that. He's young and, like most youngsters, he wants it to have happened yesterday."