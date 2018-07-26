Sam Locke signs with new Paul Lawrie agency

Sam Locke, the Silver Medal winner in last week’s Open Championship at Carnoustie, is to be represented in the professional ranks by a new company set up by his mentor, Paul Lawrie.

The 19-year-old from Stonehaven, who announced on Monday that he was switching to the paid ranks on the back of his performance in the season’s third major, has signed for the Five Star Sports Agency.

“I am pleased that I have the opportunity to involve Paul’s expertise, and I appreciate all that he has done for me to date,” said Locke, who followed in Rory McIlroy’s footsteps by finishing as leading amateur in an Open at the Angus venue.

“It is my job to forge my own way in the sport now and it gives me added confidence to know that I have not just Paul, but a full team of talented people advising me.

“I am still excited from last week, but realise that not only is this just the start for me, but I have so much to learn. I now have to cope with the real world of professional sport and all of the challenges that this brings.

“All I know is that I am ready to give it 100 per cent commitment and relish the job ahead”

Lawrie, who has mentored Lawrie since he joined his junior foundation in the north-east, added: “Sam did brilliantly at The Open. He’s been making big strides since winning the Scottish Amateur at Prestwick last year.

“I see him working hard on his game most days at the centre (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre, Aberdeen) and we have been working closely with Sam for some time now.

“Helping Sam as he matures within the Professional ranks is something I’m looking forward to and I’ll continue to do whatever I can personally to ensure he can focus fully on his performances and results.”

Locke will make his professional debut in next week’s Swedish Challenge, which is hosted by Rydr Cup vice-captain Robert Karlsson.