Ryder Cup: Stephen Gallacher’s guide to Team Europe

Stephen Gallacher, a member of the winning side at Gleneagles in 2014, runs the rule over Thomas Bjorn’s side

Paul Casey

I was delighted when Thomas went to him and asked him to rejoin the European Tour this season as he’s a big-time player. He’s played in the Ryder Cup before and it was great when he rejoined the Tour as he’s too good not to be playing in this event.

Tommy Fleetwood

He’s a good mate of mine and he’s a fantastic guy with a great sense of humour. He’s turned into a global player and will thrive in this environment. It will be interesting to see who they play him with, but I think he is going to do really well. I think he’s the complete player.

Sergio Garcia

He’s a massive figure off the course and a quality player, too. His form has not been fantastic this year, but he brings a wealth of experience. Thomas might have it in mind for him to play with someone. Hopefully the decision to go for his experience will pay off.

Tyrrell Hatton

He can be a bit volatile but, if that works for you, then that’s brilliant as match-play is all about emotion and determination. He’ll be really tough to beat as he’s a straight-hitter, a fantastic iron player. He seems to play his best in big events, which suggests to me that he will handle this.

Rory McIlroy

He’s brilliant and you will be looking for him to play all five matches. He’s hitting a bit of form and he knows exactly what this is all about now. You see Rory showing emotions in this event unlike any other week. It’s an event he really gets up for.

Francesco Molinari

Who would not want to partner him in the foursomes? He’s one of the straightest hitters and he’s now added some good putting to his game, which was the bit that had been lacking. The way he closed out The Open with the quality of the guys breathing down his neck at Carnoustie was very impressive.

Alex Noren

What a player he’s turned into after totally rebuilding his swing. He’s an absolute grafter. It’s a good course for him, as he showed when winning the French Open there this year. You’ve got to shape it and he’s a really good iron player. I was delighted for him to make the team.

Thorbjorn Olesen

What a summer he had and no one was more delighted when he made the team – his caddie, Dom, too – than me as I knew what it meant for him to get on this one under his mentor, Thomas Bjorn. He’s one of these streaky players and, if he gets on his game, he’ll be hard to beat.

Ian Poulter

You want him in the Ryder Cup, especially when he is playing well, as has been the case this year. He lives for this event. He’s a big figure in the team room. He’s very vocal there and is great when it comes to getting people geed up. He’s a great team man as he’s a born winner.

Jon Rahm

I don’t know much about him, to be honest, other than the fact he’s a hell of a player. He’s got a wee bit of a temperament – there’s definitely Spanish blood in there – and that’s a good thing, especially in match play. You can’t really class him as a rookie when you look at the tournaments he’s won.

Justin Rose

The world No 1, Olympic champion and one of the nicest guys on the Tour. I think he’ll play five times as he’s the backbone of the team. He and Henrik Stenson have a great partnership and he’s turned into an awesome player. You’d look for him to get most of the points, I’d say.

Henrik Stenson

He’s brilliant in this event. A really nice guy, he’s got a really dry sense of humour and is a big personality in the team room. He’s always playing pranks and never takes things too seriously – you need guys like that in a pressure situation like the Ryder Cup. He’s great for that.