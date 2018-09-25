Ryder Cup: Phil Mickelson keen to partner Tiger Woods

Phil Mickelson has urged the US captain, Jim Furyk, to resurrect his disastrous partnership with Tiger Woods in the 42nd Ryder Cup in France this week.

Hal Sutton was dubbed “Captain Calamity” after he paired Mickelson and Woods for the 2004 contest at Oakland Hills in Detroit.

They lost both their matches on the opening day as Europe went on to record a thumping 18½-9½ victory.

It seems unlikely that Furyk is even contemplating giving two of the game’s biggest names a second chance, with Woods more likely to play with debutant Bryson DeChambeau.

However, Mickelson insisted both he and Woods are ready to join forces again as the US bid to secure a first victory on European soil since 1993.

“I think we would both welcome it,” said the 48-year-old who was a wildcard pick along with Woods. “I think we would both welcome it,” he added, repeating himself as if to emphasise the point.

Mickelson and Woods were in the same group for the first official practice day along with DeChambeau and Patrick Reed.

“I do have an idea of what captain Furyk is thinking, yeah,” said Mickelson, laughing, when asked if he knew how the pairings might unfold on Friday.