Like many other sporting events, the Ryder Cup was cancelled in 2020, but will return this year and promises to be as exciting as ever.

It wil be the 43rd editon of the biennial golf tournament which started as a contest between the best golfers from American and Britain, before USA dominance led to golfers from continental Europe becoming eligible for selection in 1979.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then Europe have triumphed 11 times outright and retained the Cup once in a tied match, compared to eight wins for the Americans.

Here’s everything we know about this year’s contest and who you can expect to see take to the fairways.

When will the Ryder Cup be held?

This year’s Ryder Cup will be played over three days from Friday, September 24 –Sunday, September 26.

It was originally scheduled to take place from September 25-27, 2020, but was postponed due to the global pandemic.

Europe were victorious at the last Ryder Cup, held at Le Golf National in 2018 - beating the Americans by 17.5-10.5 at the Paris course.

The players will have three practice days on the course from September 21-23.

The format remains the same as always – each of the first two days includes one four-match session of fourball and one four-match session of foursomes. The final day is reserved for 12 singles matches.

Where is the Ryder Cup being held?

This year it’s the American’s turn to host the Ryder Cup and team captain Steve Stricker has selected Whistling Straits Golf Course in Kohler, Wisconsin, as the venue for the contest.

It’s a par 71, 6,757 yard links-style course sculpted along two miles of the Lake Michigan shoreline, created by Pete Dye and ranked as the third best course in America.

How are the teams selected?

The US Team is made up from the top six players in the American Points Rankings, along with six captain's picks.

The European Team will include the first four players from the European Points List, along with the leading five players from the World Points List and three picks chosen by team captain Padraig Harrington.

Who will play for America?

Six players have now confirmed their selection courtesy of the American Points Rankings: Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Cantlay.

The wildcard picks will be made next week, following the Tour Championship which ends on Sunday, September 6.

Players that are expected to be considered for a wildcard include Patrick Reed, Tony Finau, Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger, Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Scott Scheffler, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Kevin Na, Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar and Brian Harman.

Who will play for Europe?

Currently Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy would currently qualify courtesy of the European Points List.

Meanwhile Viktor Hovland, Paul Casey, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Lee Westwood, Shane Lowry are currently on course to win a place via the World Points List.

But with potential Team Europe members playing at the Tour Championship in America and the Italian Open in Europe this week (September 2-5) – as well as the BMW PGA Championship the week after (September 9-12) – all could change.

Team captain Padraig Harrington is widely expected to select Ryder Cup legends Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia as two of his wildcards, but the last pick is up for grabs – with several players including Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose hoping to receive the all-important call.

Where can I watch the Ryder Cup?

The tournament is available on Sky Sports Golf TV as well as on the SkyGo app. Those who aren't already signed up to a Sky TV package, can opt for a single day or week pass, starting at £9.99.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.