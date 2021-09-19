Ryder Cup 2021: Justin Rose missing out would be 'heart wrenching' says Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter and Justin Rose celebrate during the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Chicago. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.

Rose’s omission has been the big talking point since Padraig Harrington’s team was finalised following the last qualifying lap in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Despite capping a strong performance in the Rolex Series event with an eagle at the 72nd hole, the former US Open champion missed out on a pick as they went instead to Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Shane Lowry.

“Whoever misses out is heart wrenching because I've been there and I've had the phone call. So I know what he is thinking in his mind,” said Poulter of his compatriot and friend.

“You know, when you do miss out, and you do get that phone call, the only thing in your mind is that you feel like you should be picked. And that's an emotion that comes from inside, emotionally it's hard to accept.

“You have to really look past that sometimes. and say: 'Well, I didn't play my way on the team so it wasn't in my hands’. And that's not easy.”

Poulter was in the same position when he missed out on the 2016 match at Hazeltine before returning two years later to help Thomas Bjorn’s team record a thumping win at Le Golf National in Paris.

“What is he? 41?” added Poulter of Rose. “I did it when I was 41. Yeah, it's very inspirational from a perspective of it will give you a kick up the backside. And sometimes it makes a difference.

“Sergio hasn't made the team and he has been there and seen it and it spurred him on to play good golf again.”

Harrington admitted that both Rose and Swede Alex Noren had been strong contenders before he decided on Garcia, Poulter and Lowry for his wildcards.

“It is difficult and, when I sat down and looked at it myself, I was like, ‘what does he do?’” said Poulter of the position Harrington faced. “Never wasn't gonna be easy, but it happens every time.

“Every Ryder Cup that we've ever had, somebody has always had to take a difficult phone call.”

