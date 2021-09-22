Ryder Cup 2021: Europe's new player number list in full

The European bags for this week's Ryder Cup carry an individual player number for the first time in the event's history. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

It celebrates the rare achievement of making an appearance for Team Europe, with only 164 players in the history of the event having done so.

To underline the rarity of this achievement, 5,780 people have reached the summit of Mount Everest while 570 people have been into space.

In sport, 445 players have won the men’s football World Cup and 353 Europeans have won track & field gold

The team rooms this year celebrate the theme, highlighting the rarity of the achievement and the famous names who have also earned their numbers.

Some of the team kit this year also carries the player number, including the bag and head covers

The list is compiled by each player earning their number the first time they make the team and in alphabetical order of rookies.

The full list is as follows:

The European headcovers this week include a 'Make It Count' message. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

1 Aubrey Boomer 1927

2 Archie Compston 1927

3 George Duncan 1927

4 George Gadd 1927

5 Arthur Havers 1927

6 Herbert Jolly 1927

7 Ted Ray 1927

8 Fred Robson 1927

9 Charles Whitcombe 1927

10 Percy Alliss 1929

11 Stewart Burns 1929

12 Henry Cotton 1929

13 Abe Mitchell 1929

14 Ernest Whitcombe 1929

15 Bill Davies 1931

16 Syd Easterbrook 1931

17 Bert Hodson 1931

18 Allan Dailey 1933

19 Arthur Lacey 1933

20 Alf Padgham 1933

21 Alf Perry 1933

22 Dick Burton 1935

23 Jack Busson 1935

24 Bill Cox 1935

25 Ted Jarman 1935

26 Reg Whitcombe 1935

27 Sam King 1937

28 Dai Rees 1937

29 Jimmy Adams 1947

30 Fred Daly 1947

31 Max Faulkner 1947

32 Eric Green 1947

33 Reg Horne 1947

34 Arthur Lees 1947

35 Charlie Ward 1947

36 Laurie Ayton, Jnr 1949

37 Ken Bousfield 1949

38 Jack Hargreaves 1951

39 John Panton 1951

40 Harry Weetman 1951

41 Peter Alliss 1953

42 Harry Bradshaw 1953

43 Eric Brown 1953

44 Bernard Hunt 1953

45 John Fallon 1955

46 John Jacobs 1955

47 Christy O'Connor Snr 1955

48 Syd Scott 1955

49 Peter Mills 1957

50 Norman Drew 1959

51 Dave Thomas 1959

52 Neil Coles 1961

53 Tom Haliburton 1961

54 Ralph Moffitt 1961

55 Brian Huggett 1963

56 Geoffrey Hunt 1963

57 George Will 1963

58 Peter Butler 1965

59 Jimmy Hitchcock 1965

60 Jimmy Martin 1965

61 Lionel Platts 1965

62 Hugh Boyle 1967

63 Malcolm Gregson 1967

64 Tony Jacklin 1967

65 Brian Barnes 1969

66 Maurice Bembridge 1969

67 Alex Caygill 1969

68 Bernard Gallacher 1969

69 Peter Townsend 1969

70 Harry Bannerman 1971

71 John Garner 1971

72 Peter Oosterhuis 1971

73 Clive Clark 1973

74 Eddie Polland 1973

75 Eamonn Darcy 1975

76 Tommy Horton 1975

77 Guy Hunt 1975

78 Christy O'Connor Jnr 1975

79 John O'Leary 1975

80 Norman Wood 1975

81 Ken Brown 1977

82 Howard Clark 1977

83 Peter Dawson 1977

84 Nick Faldo 1977

85 Mark James 1977

86 Seve Ballesteros 1979

87 Antonio Garrido 1979

88 Michael King 1979

89 Sandy Lyle 1979

90 Des Smyth 1979

91 José Maria Cañizares 1981

92 Bernhard Langer 1981

93 Manuel Piñero 1981

94 Sam Torrance 1981

95 Gordon J. Brand 1983

96 Brian Waites 1983

97 Paul Way 1983

98 Ian Woosnam 1983

99 José Rivero 1985

100 Gordon Brand, Jnr 1987

101 José María Olazábal 1987

102 Ronan Rafferty 1989

103 Paul Broadhurst 1991

104 David Feherty 1991

105 David Gilford 1991

106 Colin Montgomerie 1991

107 Steven Richardson 1991

108 Peter Baker 1993

109 Joakim Haeggman 1993

110 Barry Lane 1993

111 Costantino Rocca 1993

112 Per-Ulrik Johansson 1995

113 Philip Walton 1995

114 Thomas Bjørn 1997

115 Darren Clarke 1997

116 Ignacio Garrido 1997

117 Jesper Parnevik 1997

118 Lee Westwood 1997

119 Andrew Coltart 1999

120 Sergio García 1999

121 Pádraig Harrington 1999

122 Miguel Ángel Jiménez 1999

123 Paul Lawrie 1999

124 Jarmo Sandelin 1999

125 Jean van de Velde 1999

126 Niclas Fasth 2002

127 Pierre Fulke 2002

128 Paul McGinley 2002

129 Phillip Price 2002

130 Paul Casey 2004

131 Luke Donald 2004

132 David Howell 2004

133 Thomas Levet 2004

134 Ian Poulter 2004

135 Robert Karlsson 2006

136 Henrik Stenson 2006

137 Søren Hansen 2008

138 Graeme McDowell 2008

139 Justin Rose 2008

140 Oliver Wilson 2008

141 Ross Fisher 2010

142 Peter Hanson 2010

143 Martin Kaymer 2010

144 Rory McIlroy 2010

145 Edoardo Molinari 2010

146 Francesco Molinari 2010

147 Nicolas Colsaerts 2012

148 Jamie Donaldson 2014

149 Victor Dubuisson 2014

150 Stephen Gallacher 2014

151 Rafael Cabrera-Bello 2016

152 Matthew Fitzpatrick 2016

153 Thomas Pieters 2016

154 Andy Sullivan 2016

155 Danny Willett 2016

156 Chris Wood 2016

157 Tommy Fleetwood 2018

158 Tyrrell Hatton 2018

159 Alex Norén 2018

160 Thorbjørn Olesen 2018

161 Jon Rahm 2018

162 Viktor Hovland 2020

163 Shane Lowry 2020

164 Bernd Wiesberger 2020

