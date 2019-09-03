Ryan Lumsden off to flying start in European Tour card bird

Scottish amateur duo Ryan Lumsden and Kieran Cantley made promising starts as this season’s European Tour Qualifying School got up and running.

In the first of nine stage-one events in the gruelling battle for cards on next season’s circuit, Ryan Lumsden set the pace at The Players Club in Bristol and was joined in the top ten by Kieran Cantley.

Both players are in the Scotland team for next week’s Home Internationals at Lahinch, so have entered the Q School as amateurs as they keep their options open.

Royal Wimbledon member Lumsden, who qualified for last year’s US Open at Shinnecock Hills, was bogey-free as he carded a blistering eight-under-par 62 to lead by a shot from American Bennett Baker.

Cantley, who was in the initial GB&I squad for this weekend’s Walker Cup but missed out on a spot on Craig Watson’s team at Royal Liverpool, sits joint-seventh after a 66 that contained six birdies, including three in a row from the 15th. The Liberton man headed into the event in good fettle after winning the Leven Gold Medal last month.

Rory Smith, who is attached to Dalmahoy, was also pleased with his opening salvo, carding four birdies as he signed for a 67 to sit joint-15th in the 86-strong field.

Callum Fyfe and Jack Doherty were next best among the Scots with matching 68s while Paul McKechnie and Robbie Morrison also broke par with 69s.

Daniel Hendry was the odd one out among those flying the Saltire as he carded four-over 74.