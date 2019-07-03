Russell Knox won’t be among moaners about ‘quirky’ Lahinch

Russell Knox reckons that cutting his golfing teeth on some of the quirky courses in the Highlands can help him produce another strong display in this week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

In two appearances in the event, Knox has finished second behind Rory McIlroy, the tournament host at the time, at The K Club in 2016 before beating Ryan Fox in a play-off to claim the title at Ballyliffin 12 months ago.

Knox now finds himself as the defending champion at Lahinch, the Co Clare course chosen by Paul McGinley after the 2014 Ryder Cup-winning captain took over the hosting duties for the Rolex Series event this year.

In an interview in the build- up to the $7 million tournament, McGinley described the new venue as a “bit like Prestwick” due to the fact “it’s quirky in some ways”.

Blind shots are a feature, notably the approach to the fourth, which is called Klondyke, while the short fifth, known as the Dell, normally requires a large white stone be placed on top of the hill to mark the pin placement.

“Lahinch is a great track,” opined Knox, who has been paired with Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry in one of the marquee groups for the opening two rounds. “It’s very similar to some of the courses I grew up playing in the north of Scotland. A lot of blind shots, which some people might not like.

“It’s kind of a different fun and unique challenge. But there’s some excellent holes. Four is probably the smallest fairway I’ve ever seen out of any hole anywhere in the world. But it does all kick in from the hills. But I mean, hit over a mount to a hole where there’s out of bounds right behind the green. I mean, it is what it is. It’s a cool hole.

“That’s what makes this course different. If those holes were just flattened and it was normal, then it would maybe just be another links course. I think they did a great job not changing those holes. And, yes, there will be a lot of criticism this week about the blind par-3. But there will be a lot of people who love it.

“And I’m definitely going to be one of those people that enjoy playing it. Even if I play the hole terrible doesn’t mean they’re bad designs; they’re just different, and you’ve got to embrace that challenge.”

After holing a long putt at the 18th in the final round at Ballyliffin to force a play-off, Knox then repeated the feat to claim a dramatic victory. “It was a crazy ending to the tournament that fortunately I was on the good end of,” he recalled. That triumph lifted the Invernesian to 49th in the world, but he returns to defend the title sitting 72nd in the rankings.

“I see myself as a top 50 player,” insisted the 34-year-old. “I feel like I should be there. I just have to play better, as simple as that. You don’t want to put pressure on yourself when you come to the course and say I know I can play well here and I should contend to win.

“I mean, I’m good at golf but I don’t feel I’m good enough to say, well, I should win here. It’s one of those things that you just kind of slowly creep up on. And when it happens, it happens. Do I think I could do well here? Absolutely. Does that mean anything? No. I mean, I’ve won two tournaments on courses I probably thought weren’t very similar.”

Joining Knox in flying the Saltire on the Atlantic coast are Hero Indian Open champion Stephen Gallacher and Vic Open winner David Law, as well as David Drysdale, Scott Jamieson, Richie Ramsay, Grant Forrest, Liam Johnston and Bob MacIntyre.

World No 11 Jon Rahm, the 2017 winner at Portstewart, is the top-ranked player in a field that also includes 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and Race to Dubai leader Matt Wallace.