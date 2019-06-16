Ruben Lindsay and Katie Graham secure Gallacher Foundation titles

Ayr Belleisle’s Ruben Lindsay and Katie Graham of Hamilton recorded a west-coast double at Macdonald Cardrona near Peebles in the two biggest events on the Stephen Gallacher Foundation schedule.

In one of his first outings since becoming one of the foundation’s new ambassadors, Lindsay claimed the boys’ trophy in a keenly-contested 54-hole event at the Borders venue.

After opening rounds of 70 and 72, he led by a shot from Blairgowrie’s Gregor Graham and Calum Scott from Nairn heading into the closing circuit.

In tougher scoring conditions, Lindsay signed off with a 73 for a one-under-par total, winning by three shots from Graham after the Perthshire player had to settle for a 75.

Scott, who had been bidding to emulate his brother Sandy’s success in the same event in 2015, finished a shot further back alongside Jamie Roberts (Muckhart) and India’s Raghav Chugh.

Graham, meanwhile, took advantage of a final-round collapse by Fifer Evanna Hynd in the girls’ vase event as it produced an unexpected dramatic finish.

Lundin member Hynd led by six shots after opening rounds of 72 and 76 only to close with an 87 that included an 8 at the first then a sextuple-bogey ten at the seventh. That opened the door for Graham, who closed with a 79 to secure a two-shot win with her 233 total.

“This is the biggest win of my career,” said the 15-year-old. “Evanna had a tough day and I just had to keep my focus to try and capitalise on that.

“I managed to do that, helped by hitting the best 6-iron of my life to around ten feet from 185 yards at the 17th as I birdied that.”

In the professional ranks, Calum Hill finished with a flourish in the Hauts de France – Pas de Calais Golf Open to record his best effort of the season on the Challenge Tour.

The Scot, who won the Northern Ireland Open in his rookie season on the second-tier circuit last year, carded a best-of-the-day 64, making nine birdies, at Aa Saint-Omer Golf Club to finish seventh on four-under-par.

In an event won by home player Robin Roussel, Scott Henry ended up joint tenth after a last-day 70.