Royal Troon to stage 2020 Women’s British Open

Royal Troon is to stage the Women’s British Open for the first time in 2020.

The announcement comes just over two years after the Ayrshire club voted in favour of admitting women members.

Next year’s event is returning to Woburn, where current world No 1 Ariya Jutanugarn claimed the title in 2016.

“Royal Troon has one of the most impressive resumés of championships hosted of any world-renowned golf club,” said Clive Brown, chairman of the R&A’s Championship Committee.

“But their determination and enthusiasm to host the Women’s British Open shows just how prestigious the Women’s British Open has become in world golf.”

The Open has been played at Royal Troon on nine occasions, most recently in 2016 when Henrik Stenson got his hands on the Claret Jug after an epic battle with Phil Mickelson.

It has also hosted the Senior Open Championship, the Amateur Championship, the Ladies Amateur Championship, the Home Internationals and the Scottish Men’s and Women’s Amateur Championship.

Royal Troon joins St Andrews, Carnoustie and Royal Liverpool in being added to the Women’s Open rota in the last 12 years.

“This is great news for the championship as Royal Troon is a fantastic venue and test of golf. I know that this news will be extremely well received by the players,” said Scottish No 1 Catriona Matthew.

Royal Troon captain Alasdair Cameron added: “We are thrilled that the Women’s British Open will be coming to Royal Troon in 2020.

“It is the event that we have had our eye on for some time and we are very much looking forward to hosting the best women golfers and seeing how these fantastic players handle the challenges of our course.”