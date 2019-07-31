Royal Porthcawl to stage 2021 AIG Women’s British Open

Royal Porthcawl has been announced as a new venue for the AIG Women’s British Open in 2021.

It follows on from Royal Troon, which is also making its debut on the roster for the event in 2020.

“We are very much looking forward to taking the AIG Women’s British Open to Royal Porthcawl for the first time in 2021,” said Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director – championships at the R&A.

“We have a very exciting couple of years ahead with the Championship also making its debut at Royal Troon in 2020. Both courses will present outstanding tests for the world’s best women’s golfers.”

Royal Portcawl staged the Senior Open in both 2014 and 2017, while it has also hosted the Amateur Championship, the Walker Cup and the Curtis Cup.

“Wales has built its reputation as an outstanding destination for major international events and the AIG Women’s British Open event will help to maintain this momentum and highlights our commitment to bringing world class women’s sport to Wales,” said Lord Elis-Thomas, the Welsh Government’s deputy minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism.

“We are committing funding to work with the R&A, Wales Golf and clubs and schools across Wales to use the event and the Curtis Cup in Conwy in June next year to inspire more women and girls to take part in golf.

“Having these two great events in successive years at two fantastic venues like Conwy and Royal Porthcawl is a great boost for golf in Wales in general and women’s golf in particular.”

