Royal Aberdeen golf course opens doors to women members

Royal Aberdeen has become the latest Scottish golf club to end its men-only membership policy.

A proposal to admit women members at the 2014 Scottish Open venue was passed last night at a special meeting.

According to reports, it was attended by around 150 member, with 97 per cent giving the proposal a thumbs up.

The news is sure to be welcomed by the R&A, which is hosting one its main events, the Amateur Championship, at Royal Aberdeen in June.

That is being co-hosted by neighbouring Murcar Links, but the match-play phase is being staged on Royal Aberdeen’s Balgownie Links.

The change could also pave the way for the return of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open to the Granite City.

Justin Rose came out in top in a field that also included Rory McIlroy four years ago, with McIlroy using that event to help him become Open champion the following week at Royal Liverpool.

Cruden Bay had been touted as a possible venue for next year, when a return to the north-east is a possibility, but there is now nothing standing in the way of Royal Aberdeen getting the event again.

Founded in 1780, Royal Aberdeen is the sixth oldest golf club in the world and also staged the Senior Open Championship in 2005, when Tom Watson lifted the title.

It also hosted the 2011 Walker Cup, when a losing United States team included the current Open champion, Jordan Spieth.

Royal Aberdeen’s decision to open its doors to women members follows similar moves in recent years by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, Royal Troon and the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers at Muirfield.

