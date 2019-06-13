Round Up: Two Scots through to last 16 in Women’s Amateur

Two Scots – in-form Hazel MacGarvie and Germany -based Fiona Liddell – are through to the last 16 in the Women’s British Amateur Championship at Royal County Down.

MacGarvie, winner of the recent St Rule Trophy in St Andrews, had progressed to the knockout phase at the Newcastle venue in joint fifth after carding rounds of 72-74 for a level-par total in the stroke-play qualifying. Continuing to ooze confidence, she defeated Norway’s Renate Hjelle Grimstad 5&4 in her opening head-to-head test then chalked up a 2&1 success over Giola Carpinelli from Switzerland.

The Royal Troon player now faces Dane Amalie Leth- Nissen in the last eight, in which Liddell takes on Swede Beatrice Wallin after two equally impressive displays on the opening day of the match-play stage.

Bagging six birdies in both matches, Liddell, a past winner of the Scottish Under-18 Girls’ Championship and the daughter of German-based Scottish professional Stephen, had a 2&1 morning win over Austria’s Emma Spitz before beating Dane Marie Lund-Hansen 3&1.

St Regulus member Chloe Goadby, the other Scot to come through the stroke-play qualifying, lost 3&2 to Italy’s Alessandra Fanali in the second round after an earlier win by the same margin over American Micheala Williams.

The event will determine the final two selections in the Great Britain & Ireland team for the Vagliano Trophy at Royal St George’s this month.

MacGarvie, pictured, had already put herself in the frame with that St Rule Trophy triumph, which was clinched with a seven-birdie closing effort on the Old Course.

She is now among only four GB&I players still standing at Royal County Down, the others in addition to Liddell being English duo Euphemie Rhodes, who beat top qualifier Hannah Screen and Emily Toy.

Aboyne’s Shannon McWilliam, who fell agonisingly short of making it to the knockout phase this week, was named among the initial six selections for the match against Continental Europe in Kent.

Still in the amateur ranks, Comiston Ladies and Rothes clinched the first places up for grabs in two Scottish qualifiers for the R&A 9 Hole Challenge at Royal Portrush next month.

In an event held by Scottish Golf at Milnathort, Susan Randall and Diane Moncrieff claimed top spot for Edinburgh club Comiston Ladies with 41 points. They are joined in reaching the final ahead of the Open Championship on the Antrim coast by Troy and Barry Teunion as they secured second spot on 37 points.

Two more Scottish clubs will qualify from a second final at the same venue, with 118 clubs being represented over the two days.

l Kirkhill’s Craig Ross fared best of the Scots with an opening one-under-par 70 in the Hauts de France - Pas de Calais Open on the Challenge Tour as Dutchman Daan Huizing and Englishman Chris Hanson set the pace with matching 67s.