Round Up: Three Scots progress in European Tour Q School

Borderer Craig Howie took pride of place among the Scottish hopefuls in a weather-hit second stage of the European Tour Qualifying School at four venues in Spain.

The Peebles man finished third at Las Colinas in Alicante to comfortably progress to the six-round final, which gets underway later this week.

Howie, below, who played on the Challenge Tour this year after graduating as the ProGolf Tour No 1 in 2018, produced a polished performance as he shot 69-67-72-71 for a five-under-par total.

It was also mission accomplished at the same venue for rookie pro Euan Walker, though the Ayrshireman made life a little bit more difficult for himself, following an opening 65 with a 74 before closing with scores of 69 and 76 to finish joint 14th on level-par, progressing to the final at Lumine Golf in Tarragona with just two shots to spare.

Joining Howie and Walker in the final, which gets underway on Friday at Lumine Golf in Tarragona, is Daniel Young after he kept his card hopes alive by passing the test at Desert Springs.

No doubt helped by playing in the PGA EuroPro Tour Championship at the same venue in Almeria the previous week, the Perth man finished in a tie for sixth on two-under with scores of 67-73-72-74.

l Colin Montgomerie finished fifth behind Scott McCarron on the Schwab Cup points list, following his win in the Invesco QQQ Championship with a tie for fourth in the season-ending Champions Tour Championship in Arizona.

l La Manga in Spain is to stage the 2020 Ladies European Tour Qualifying School, with pre-qualfying and final qualifying both taking place in January.