Round Up: Scottish pair lose ground in Irish Amateur Open

Kilmarnock (Barassie) pair Euan Walker and Robbie Muir both slipped out of the top ten after carding more bogeys than birdies in the second round of the Flogas Irish Amateur Open.

The pair had both opened with 66s to share second spot at the start of the day, but Walker had to settle for 72 while Muir carded a 75 to sit joint-11th and in a tie for 31st respectively.

Walker, winner of the African Amateur earlier in the year, made three birdies around the turn at County Sligo Golf Club at Rosses Point to sit one-under for the day before dropping shots at the 14th and 17th, while Muir’s card contained six bogeys.

As England’s James Newton swept into a two-shot lead on ten-under after signing for a second 66, Jeff Wright from Forres matched Walker’s halfway total with a 69.

Balmore’s James Wilson moved into the top 20 after a 67 for two-under alongside Liberton’s Kieran Cantley and Peebles player Stephen Roger, who was the top Scot in the recent Lytham Trophy.

l Scottish trio Kelsey Macdonald, Kylie Henry and Carly Booth sit ten shots off the lead, held by England’s Charlotte Thompson and Germany’s Esther Henseleit, in the La Reserva de Sotogrande Invitational after 36 holes.