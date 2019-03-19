Round Up: Sandy Scott lets lead slip on back nine in US college event

A disappointing final eight holes put paid to Sandy Scott’s chance of a victory on the US college circuit in Louisiana.

The Nairn man, who is in his junior year at Texas Tech, started the final round of the Lake Charles Toyota Invitational at The Country Club at Golden Nugget leading by a shot after opening with scores of 64 and 66.

Scott, the sole British player to earn automatic qualification for the International team for this year’s Arnold Palmer Cup, still had his nose in front after going out in two-under 34 in the final circuit.

He then doubled his advantage over David Ravetto (Texas Christian University) by starting for home with a birdie before the title race turned around dramatically. As Scott, right, dropped four shots in three holes, Ravetto followed an eagle 3 at the 12th with a birdie at the next to go from two shots behind to five in front.

He went on to close with a 67 for a 19-under 197 total, winning by six shots as Scott, who also bogeyed the last for a 74, had to settle for a share of second with Hayden Springer (TCU) and Julien Sale (Arkansas State).

While not the result Scott would have been looking for, the way he’d played over the opening 46 holes is the sort of form that can get him in the mix for the Walker Cup at Royal Liverpool in September.

***

Sunningdale has been named as the venue for next year’s Senior Open.

It will be the event’s third visit to the Berkshire venue after wins for American pair Loren Roberts and Marco Dawson in 2009 and 2015 respectively.

“The Senior Open continues to grow in stature and Sunningdale will be an outstanding venue for the 2020 championship,” said Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, the R&a’s executive director of championships.

“The top senior players in the world will relish the challenge presented by the Old Course at Sunningdale and we can look forward to an excellent week of world-class golf.”

***

The first-ever ‘Golf and Health Week’ is to take place from April 15-19.

Focusing primarily on GB&I, the campaign is being co-ordinated by the R&A, with the aim of “raising awareness of the health benefits of golf for people of all ages and abilities”.

“It is important that we continue to promote golf as an activity that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and abilities and demonstrate that playing golf can provide significant benefits for the health and wellbeing of those who participate in the sport,” said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

“We are working closely with our affiliated national associations and partners to produce an engaging and inspiring campaign which will drive interest in playing the sport and encourage people to take advantage of the health benefits that golf can bring.”

***

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington is to play in this year’s Irish Open at Lahinch, where he won the Irish Amateur in 1995.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Lahinch for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open,” said Harrington.

“It’s one of the great Irish links courses and I think it was an excellent decision by Paul McGinley, the European Tour and Dubai Duty Free to take the tournament down there this year.

“The last time I played there I won the Irish Amateur, shortly before I entered the professional ranks.”

***

Entries are now open for the AIG Women’s British Open, taking place on the Marquess’ Course at Woburn from 1-4 August.

Sandy Lodge Golf Club in Hertfordshire will host a pre-qualifier on Monday 15 July while final qualifying will be at Ashridge Golf Club on Monday 29 July.

***

Three Scots - Louise Duncan, Shannon McWilliam, Hazel McGarvie - are among 20 Great Britain & Ireland hopefuls teeing up in this week’s Italian International Women’s Amateur Championship at Is Molas Golf Club.