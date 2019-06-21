Round Up: Paul Lawrie accepts blame for Staysure Tour DQ

Paul Lawrie said he only had himself to blame after being disqualified for the first time in his career for playing the wrong ball.

The Aberdonian was hit by the rules KO along with former Scottish Open champion Carl Mason after they’d both hit the wrong ball playing in the same group.

Downfield's Graham Bell gets his hands back on the Scottish Senior Men's Open trophy after his win at Luffness New. Picture: Scottish Golf

The unfortunate mishap happened in the first round of the inaugural Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship at Trevose in Cornwall.

“Both me and Carl hit the wrong ball on the fifth, but didn’t notice until the seventh tee,” revealed Lawrie afterwards on Twitter. “It’s the first time I’ve done that.

“Totally our fault and nothing wrong with the rules on this occasion. We both had a similar marking on the ball. I just saw the red dot and assumed it was my ball, which it wasn’t.”

Despite finding themselves out of the running in an event being hosted by Ian Woosnam, both players continued playing with their amateurs, with Lawrie going round in five-under.

“Will just move on and hope not to be so daft again,” he added. “Both myself and Carl will play tomorrow with our amateur partners.”

Sweden’s Jarmo Sandelin carded a six-under 66 to lead by a shot from Staysure Tour rookie Stuart Little, South Africa’s Chris Williams and recent Senior Italian Open winner Barry Lane.

In his first outing since returning to his roots to become an ambassador for Ratho Park, Andrew Oldcorn is in a group on four-under after carding six birdies.

***

Home favourite Martin Kaymer continued to wow the crowds at the BMW International Open, taking a two-stroke lead into the weekend after reaching 11 under par at Golfclub München Eichenried.

The former world No 1 leads by two from South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who carded the lowest round of the day – a seven under par 65 – to sit in second place.

“It’s a very nice position to be in,” said Kaymer. “It’s always difficult leading golf tournaments. Now I just play against myself, try to reach my number and hopefully it’s enough to be in the lead on Saturday evening.”

Finland’s Kim Koivu and Swede Sebastian Soderberg share third place on eight-under, a shot ahead of a group that includes defending champion Matt Wallace and Lee Westwood.

David Law and Richie Ramsay are the leading Scots on three-under after they carded matching five-under 67s on the second day.

***

Downfield’s Graham Bell has been crowned as the Scottish Senior Men’s Open champion for the second time in three years.

He regained the title at Luffness New as the event was decided in a three-man play-off for the second year in a row.

Bell, Nairn’s Robert Smith and Englis challenger Ian Attoe finished the 54-hole event locked together on 218 after a tough final round in East Lothian.

On the first extra hole, Bell and Smith both made par, but Attoe made bogey to end his chances of adding the Scottish title to his recent English Men’s Senior Open victory.

Smith, who had led by two going into today’s final round, could only make bogey on the second play-off hole, meaning Bell’s second par in a row was enough to secure victory.

“Play-offs are always difficult, so it’s good to come out a victor,” he admitted. “It’s been a hard week and you’re playing against a lot of great players.”

The over-65s prize went to Tulliallan’s Robert Stewart, who finished on 18-over.

***

Falkirk’s Ryan Campbell secured a £6000 pay day as he recorded a second top-five finish of the season on the PGA EuroPro Tour.

While Englishman Luke Joy claimed the top prize in the Diamond X Open at Cumberwell Park, it was also a good week’s work for the Scot.

He closed with 67 for a 15-under-par 198 total, two shots behind Joy, to back up another strong performance in the Matchroom Sport Championship last month.

Making it a good week for the Scots on the third-tier circuit, Conor O’Neil finished third on his own after signing off with a 64.

***

Tartan trio Ben Carberry, Aidan O’Hagan and Aamar Saleem all made promising starts in the Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters at Nizel.

Falkirk member Carberry and O’Hagan of Old Ranfurly sit in a share of second, three shots off the lead, after opening with three-under-par 69s.

St Andrews New player Saleem is also handily-placed in one of the top juniors events on the GB and Ireland schedule after a 70.

