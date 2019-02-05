Round-up: New role for Jim McArthur and club honour for Ewen Murray

Jim McArthur, a well-kent face in golfing circles, has added another entry to his impressive CV after becoming the new club captain at Crail Golfing Society.

The 69-year-old, whose various roles in the game have included serving as chairman of the R&A championship committee, succeeds Pam Smith, the first women to hold the post, at the historic Fife club.

“It’s a great honour to be captain of the seventh oldest golf club in the world,” said McArthur. “The Society has gone from strength to strength recently, especially over the last four years, and I’m looking forward to the next two years with great pleasure.”

The 69-year-old, who lives in St Andrews and is currrently deputy chairman of the R&A’s general committee, was instrumental in bid to speed up play in R&A events during his time at the helm of the championship committee.

Meanwhile, Ewen Murray’s connection with Walton Heath has been cemented after the Edinburgh-born Sky Sports commentator was awarded honorary membership by the Surrey club.

Murray, who cut his golfing teeth at Baberton, where his dad Jimmy was the club professional, served as an assistant professional at Walton Heath then as tournament professional for a combined 16 years after leaving Scotland.

“I spent a quarter of my life at Walton Heath and the club still feels very much like home,” he said. “I love the place dearly and it is obviously a great honour to be made an Honorary Life Member. I would like to thank everyone at Walton Heath for recognising me in this way and I feel very proud and humble.”

On the tournament front, Connor O’Neil carded a closing 66 at Ayla Golf Club in Jordan, to finish third in the second of two qualifiers for this season’s MENA Tour. Others to secure cards included Jack Doherty, Scott Henry and Craig Ross.