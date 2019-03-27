Round Up: Marc Warren makes 4000-mile journey to take up invitation

Have your say

Marc Warren has travelled more than 4000 miles to be part of four-pronged Scottish title challenge in this week’s Hero Indian Open.

The Glaswegian made the long journey to join David Law, Stephen Gallacher and Richie Ramsay after securing an invitation for the event at the Gary Player-designed DLF Golf & Country Club in New Delhi.

Warren, a three-time European Tour winner, lost his card at the end of last season before securing a lower-ranked category at the Qualifying School.

He got his 2019 campaign off to a promising start with a brace of top-30 finishes in South Africa in December before also making the cut after qualifying for the Dubai Desert Classic.

But, after missed cuts in both Oman and Qatar, he will be hoping to use this opportunity to start picking up Race to Dubai points again.

Gallacher finished joint seventh behind Matt Wallace at the same venue last year and will be aiming to recapture that form as he bids to end a run of four missed cuts.

*** Jamie McLeary and Daniel Young shared top spot in the final event of the Big Johnsons Tour Winter Series with matching level-par 68s at Longniddry.

John Gallagher finished a shot behind in third in an event sponsored by Golf Finance & Ellmoll Builders.

Michael Stewart topped the Order of Merit ahead of McLeary and Andrew McArthur.

***

Paul Lawrie carded a three-under-par 67 at McDonald Golf Club to top the leaderboard along with Cruden Bay amateur Chris Gilbert in the final event of the North East Alliance season.

The pair finished a shot ahead of the host club’s Ross Cameron while LET player Michele Thomson was in a group on 70.

***

Stirling’s Chloe Goadby, winner of the stroke-play title on Tuesday, is on course for a Scottish Students Championship double at Moray Golf Club in Lossiemouth.

She has progressed to the last four in the match-play event along with her Stirling team-mates, Mirren Fraser, Emily Laws and Nicola Slater.

***

Strathclyde and Stirling II won through to the semi-finals of the Scottish Students Men’s Team Match Play.

Also being played at Moray Golf Club, Strathclyde beat Stirling III 8-4 while Stirling II won 9-3 against Glasgow.

Strathclyde now face tops seeds Stirling I, with Stirling II taking on second seeds UHI.