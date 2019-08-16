Round Up: Liam Johnston stays in contention in Czech Masters

Liam Johnston stayed in contention heading into the final two rounds of the D+D Real Czech Masters after using a four-week break to take stock in his rookie season on the European Tour.

The 26-year-old from Dumfries backed up a bogey-free 67 with a 69 at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague for an eight-under halfway total, sitting in a seven-way tie for seventh behind Italian Edoardo Molinari (66-66).

Johnston, a two-time winner on the Challenge Tour last season, is 159th in the Race to Dubai after blowing hot and cold in the opening half of the campaign, finishing eighth in the Kenya Open but missing 14 cuts.

“I played really nicely today, delighted with how it’s went the first two days,” he said, having dropped just two shots in 36 holes. Commenting on his season, the former Scottish Stroke-Play champion added: “I played a couple of events last year as well, so that was nice to get a feel for it before coming out here full time.

“But it has been a little bit daunting at the start for sure, stepping up on the tee with guys that you maybe watch when you’re younger on the TV. It’s definitely started to settle down now and it was a good four-week break to reflect and get ready for this stretch coming up.”

lLeading qualifier Connor McKinney lost on the last to Italian Matteo Cristoni in the last 16 in the Boys’ Amateur Championship at Saunton.

lSlovenia’s Pia Babnik, winner of the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open at Troon earlier in the year, is through to the semi-finals in the Girls’ Amateur at Panmure.