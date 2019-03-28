Round Up: Henrik Stenson commits to ASI Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club

Have your say

Henrik Stenson, the 2016 Open Championship winner, is the first major champion to commit to this year’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

The Swede joins former world No 1 Lee Westwood, 2018 Irish Open winner Russell Knox and defending champion Brandon Stone in confirming for the Rolex Series event.

Stirling's Mirren Fraser shows off the trophy after winning the Scottish Students Women's Matchplay Championship in Lossiemouth

“I always love coming back to Scotland,” said Stenson, who beat Phil Mickelson in a thrilling tussle at Royal Troon to become the first Scandinavian to win a men’s major.

“It’s a place where I obviously have some fantastic memories, and the fans always make me feel very welcome.

“The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open has always been good preparation for The Open for me.

“I feel like I’ve come in ready and have had some great results when I have played in Scotland the week before.

“I did that in 2013 when I finished second behind Phil Mickelson at Muirfield and again in 2016, which went very well for me.

“I’m also looking forward to teeing it up at The Renaissance Club for the first time. It’s a new venue for the tournament, but it’s in a real links golf paradise and just along the coast from Muirfield and so many other great courses.”

Stirling’s Mirren Fraser won the Scottish Students Women’s Match Play Championship at Moray Golf Club.

She was a worthy champion, too, after ending team-mate Chloe Goadby’s bid for a title double.

Mirren beat Goadby at the 19th in the morning semi-finals before claiming a two-hole win over Nicola Slater by two holes in the 18-hole title decider in Lossiemouth.

In a last-four line up consisting entirely of Stirling players, Slater beat Emily Laws 2&1 in the other sem-final.

The final of the Scottish Students Men’s Team Match Play Championship will be an all-Stirling affair at Moray Golf Club.

In the semi-finals at the Lossiemouth venue, Stirling I crushed Strathclyde 10.5-1.5 while Stirling II beat the University of Highlands & Islands 8-4.

The Stirling I side features a number of players who featured prominently in the individual event at the same venue earlier in the week, including Michael Lawrie, Robert Foley, Alasdair McDougall, Jean De Wouters and Jordan Sundborg.

Former Walker Cup player Lloyd Saltman claimed the Edinburgh & East Scotland Alliance Championship for the fourth time with some low scoring at Gullane.

The Renaissance Club man followed an eight-under 60 on the No 3 layout with an equally impressive three-under 68 on the No 2 course to finish six shots clear of the field.

The win repeat Saltman’s successes in the event in 2006, 2014 and 2016.