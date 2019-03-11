Round Up: Georgia Hall in Sunningdale Foursomes field

Georgia Hall, the women’s British Open champion, is joining forces with Harry Tyrrell, her boyfriend and caddie, as part of the usual eclectic mix in the entry for this week’s Sunningdale Foursomes.

First played in 1934, the tournament uses a unique handicap format, which, in the case of Hall, will see her play off two whereas male professionals compete off plus one. Likewise, male amateurs are off scratch while women in the same category play off four.

Paul Eales, a former Scottish Seniors Open champion, and his wife, Sharon, are also among the hopefuls on this occasion, as are Callum Shinkwin, runner-up in the 2017 Scottish Open at Dundonald Links, and his wife, Stephanie.

Two former Scottish Amateur champions are in the line up as well, with Barry Hume and Chris Robb partnering Hannah Burke and Scott Green respectively in an event that takes place over both the Old and New Courses at the Surrey venue.

Former European No 1 Ronan Rafferty, now attached to The Renaissance Club, is teaming up with his son Jonathan, who is a Sunningdale member.

Meanwhile, a hole-in-one helped Danny Kay get off to an encouraging start in the Royal Golf Bahrain Open, the latest event on the MENA Tour.

Kay’s ace at the 213-yard second hole en route to a three-under-par 69 in Manama was the first of the 2019 season on the third-tier circuit.

The 2011 Scottish Amateur Championship runner-up – he lost to David Law in the final at Western Gailes – sits joint-ninth, four behind Robin Roussel after the Frenchman opened with an eight-birdie salvo.

Dubai-based Daniel Hendry was the only other player among seven Scots in the field to break par as he signed for a 71 to sit just outside the top 20.