Round Up: Euan McIntosh wins Tennant Cup after closing 62

Have your say

Scottish champion Euan McIntosh signed off with a sensational closing 62 to clinch a dramatic victory in the Tennant Cup at Killermont.

The 50-year-old Turnhouse player was level-par after six holes in the final round before moving up a gear to card eight birdies in his blistering effort.

McIntosh, who made an early exit in the knock-out phase of the Amateur Championship at Portmarnock, sparked his burst by picking up three shots in a row from the seventh.

He then added further gains at the 12th, 13th, 15th, 16th and 18th to finish with a 272, beating Kilmacolm’s Matt Clark by a shot.

Peebles player Stephen Roger, who had led by four shots at the halfway stage after opening rounds of 70-64 at Gailes Links on Saturday, had to settle for a share of third spot.

He finished alongside former Scottish Boys’ champion Eric McIntosh (Bruntsfield Links) on 277.

l Thai amateur Atthaya Thitikul won the Ladies European Thailand Championship for the second time in three years.

The 16-year-old finished with a five-under-par 67 at Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club to win by five shots from Germany’s Esther Henseleit.

“It feels unreal,” said Thitikul. “I’m really pleased with all the things I’ve done in this tournament. Edinburgh-based American Beth Allen finished joint sixth, securing a spot in the AIG Women’s British Open at Woburn in the process.

l Overnight leader Aamar Saleem slipped to ninth after closing rounds of 79 and 76 in the Sir Henry Cooper Masters at Nizel as England’s Ben Schmidt added the title to his recent Brabazon Trophy triumph.

l Newly-crowned PGA Professional champion Alastair Forsyth carded a nine-under-par 62 to share top spot with Greig Hutcheon in the Bathgate Pro-Am.

l Connor Syme lost in the quarter-finals to eventual winner Eirik Tage Johansen from Norway in the Andalucia - Costa del Sol Match Play 9 at Valle Romano Golf.