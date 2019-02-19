Round Up: Craig Ross closes in on MENA Tour triumph in UAE

Craig Ross is closing in on Scottish golf’s latest title triumph in 2019 after producing an impressive bogey-free display in the opening two rounds of the Al Zorah Open on the MENA Tour.

The Kirkhill player followed up a first-day 68 with an equally-solid 66 for a 10-under-par total and a share of the lead with Australian Daniel Gaunt heading into the final round in the event in the emirate of Ajman in the UAE.

Ross, who won the Clippers Logistics Championship on the PGA EuroPro Tour last year, carded birdies at the fourth, fifth, eighth, 11th, 14th and 16th holes.

In doing so, he set up a chance of adding to tartan title triumphs by David Law, Michael Stewart, Kevin Duncan and Euan Walker in both pro and amateur events in recent weeks.

“I feel good going into the last round,” said Ross, a former South African Amateur champion. “I’ve been hitting it nice so far and I am just really going to try and keep it going for the last round.

“My gameplan for tomorrow is prettysimilar to the first two days, picking and choosing which flags to go at. But I think it’s to be a bit windy tomorrow, so I will maybe adjust it a bit.”

Also in the mix in the second event of the season on the MENA Tour season is Ayrshireman Jack McDonald after he carded a 67 to sit just three shots off the lead in joint-fifth.

Jack Doherty (four-under), Daniel Hendry (three-under), Conor O’Neil (two-under) and Simon Dunn (one-over) also made it to the final round.

However, there were early exits for Scott Henry (two-over) and Danny Kay (nine-over).

In his latest tournament, Kilmarnock (Barassie) man Walker is through to the last 32 in the South African Amateur in Cape Town along with James Wilson, Kieran Cantley and Jeff Wright.

Walker, winner of last week’s African Amateur at Leopard Creek, progressed with a thumping 7&6 win over Irishman Tiarnan McLarnon in the opening knockout round at King David Mowbray Golf Club.

Wilson (Balmore) and Cantley (Liberton) also produced impressive displays to beat Englishman Billy McKenzie 5&4 and Frenchman Charles Larcelet 5&3 respectively while Wright (Forres) had reason to be pleased as well after knocking out South African Brandon Gildenhuys in a 3&2 success.

Peebles teenager Darren Howie fell at the first hurdle to another home player as he lost 3&2 to Tyran Snyders while Jim Johnston (Ayr Belleisle) conceded in his match against Germany’s Jannik De Bruyn.