Round Up: Craig Ross chases MENA Tour win in Oman

Craig Ross is hoping his game is ready to click as he chases a maiden win on the MENA Tour in Oman.

The Kirkhill man sits one shot off the pace on a tightly-packed leaderboard heading into the final round of the $75,000 Ghala Open in Muscat.

Ross has been unable to finish the job off after being in similar challenging positions on a couple of occasions on the third-tied circuit.

But, after adding a 67 to his opening 68 at Ghala Golf Club, he is feeling quietly confident about this title bid on the Arena-sponsored tour.

"I didn't play that great last season. I wasn't driving the ball as well as I can while my irons certainly weren't as good," said the former South African Amateur champion.

"But I've been a lot better over the last few weeks, driving the ball really well and giving myself more opportunities by hitting more greens. It's been slowly coming back together."

Ross is among five players on nine-under, one behind Englishman David Langley, who is out in front for the second week running with 18 holes to go.

"I'm just going to play how I have over the last two days," added Ross, who made his second-round score by picking up an eagle and two birdies in the first four holes.

"I've got myself in a decent position and, if I can grab the win tomorrow, then great. I'm putting well and hopefully everything clicks."

Sam Locke, the leading amateur in the 2018 Open at Carnoustie, is also in the mix on seven-under after a second-round 70 that included three birdies and one bogey.

Conor O'Neil (70) sits 18th on four-under, with Jack Doherty (72) 24th and Scott Henry (69) 29th on three-under and two-under respectively.

***

Castle Park's Connor Wilson produced one of the best wins of the day as three Scots progressed to the second round of the South African Amateur Championship in Johannesburg.

The former Scottish Boys' champion beat host club member Michael Wallace 6&4 at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club to set up a last-32 meeting with Pinnacle Point's Christo Lamprecht jnr.

In an event that has produced four Scottish title triumphs in the past decade, Wilson was joined in the second round by both Balmore's James Wilson and Peebles player Darren Howie.

Wilson edged past Nikhil Rama (Bryanston Country Club) on the last green and now meets Parkview's Cole Stevens while Howie beat South Africa-based Scot Aran Sinclair (Belville) 4&3 to set up a clash with Aneurin Gounden (Glendower).

Gounden beat another Peebles man, Stephen Roger, 3&2 as he fell along with Irvine's Stuart Easton, who lost by one hole to German Connor Engelmohr.

***

Ross Cameron (73) made a better start than compatriot Ali Thurlow (77) in the Ein Bay Open, the first event of the new Alps Tour season, in Egypt.

Cameron, who is the more experienced of the two Scots playing in the event, carded a birdie and two bogeys as Swiss player Arthur Ameil-Planchin and Frenchman Jeong Weon Ko set the pace with seven-under 65s.

***

Christopher MacLean sits joint-15th after an opening two-under 69 in the ProGolf Tour's Casa Green Open in Morocco.

On a day when Frenchman Julien Brun set the pace with a scinitillating 63, James Johnston, Philip McLean, Kevin Duncan and Chris Robb all opened with one-under efforts.

***

Scotland's representatives, Cruden Bay and Haggs Castle, both suffered second-day defeats in the Junior Team Golf Home Nations Inter-Club Championship in Portugal.

Cruden Bay, winners on the opening day at Morgado, lost 3.5-2.5 to Bramshaw while Haggs Castle went down by the same score to Windlesham after drawing their opening encounter.