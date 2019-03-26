Round Up: Chloe Goadby and James Blyth claim Scottish Students titles

Chloe Goadby added the Scottish Students Championship to her impressive CV during a spell at Stirling after producing a polished last-day performance in challenging conditions at Moray Golf Club.

Two behind Penelope Brown (St Andrews) overnight at the Lossiemouth venue, Goadby swept into the lead with a four-under-par 67 on the New Course in the morning before closing with a one-over 76 on the Old Course.

She finished with a two-over 294 total, eight shots ahead of her closest challenger, Lorna McClymont (SRUC), as Brown had to settle for third spot on 11-over following closing efforts of 74 and 79.

Goadby’s win adds to her British title triumph at Crail in 2016 while she was also part of the Stirling team that that became the first international visitors to win a Division 1 NCAA event in the US in the Yale Intercollegiate the following year.

In the men’s title battle in what was the event’s 97th staging, halfway leader James Blyth (St Andrews) survived a nerve-wracking last round to claim the spoils by two shots from Alistair McNaughton (UHI).

Three ahead at the halfway stage, Blyth had increased that advantage by a further shot after a morning 73 on the Old Course before appearing to open the door for the chasing pack when he ran up a triple-bogey 8 at the second in the final circuit.

It was still all to play for after he took a double-bogey 6 at the 13th, but a solid run of five pars to finish got the job done, with McNaughton closing with scores of 72-73 to finish a shot ahead of Stirling duo Michael Lawrie and Robert Foley.