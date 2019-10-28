Round UP: Calum Hill back on top of Challenge Tour rankings

Calum Hill is heading into the season-ending Grand Final in Mallorca next week back at the top of the top of the Challenge Tour rankings, writes Martin Dempster.

After leading the way in the Order of Merit title battle since winning twice in quick succession in the summer, the 24-year-old had slipped to fourth with just two events remaining. But Hill is in pole position again following a splendid performance in the Foshan Open, the final regular event of the campaign on the second-tier circuit.

Signing off with five straight birdies for an 18-under-par total in China, he finished third behind home pair Zheng-kai Bai and Zecheng Dou in the last regular event of the campaign.

“At the beginning of the year, the biggest accomplishment you can achieve (minus winning three times and gaining an early promotion) is finishing first on the Order of Merit,” said Hill, who is attached to Gleneagles Hotel. “It means you have bested, over the course of a year, all your peers/competitors. Being in that position, heading into the final event of the year is all I can ask for. ”

l After a four-under 67 in the fourth-round,Gemma Dryburg sits joint-51st in the LPGA Q Series at Pinehurst. The eight-round event resumes on Wednesday, with the top 45 and ties securing Category 14 membership for the LPGA circuit in 2020.