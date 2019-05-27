Round-up: Bronte Law storms into Solheim Cup frame

Bronte Law stepped up her bid to be on Catriona Matthew’s European team for the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in September by claiming a breakthrough LPGA Tour win.

Wasting no time in making up for the disappointment of losing in a play-off three weeks earlier on the US-based circuit, the 24-year-old English player recorded a two-shot success in the Pure Silk Championship at Williamsburg in Virginia.

“I believe in hard work and determination,” said Law, who played on a winning Great Britain & Ireland team in the Curtis Cup at Nairn in 2012.

“I guess after San Francisco [where the Mediheal Championship was held] it really gave me perspective that I can compete at the top. I came in this week with the sole intention of getting that one better. It feels really good.”

Scot Gemma Dryburgh equalled her best finish on the LPGA, closing with a 65 to earn a share of joint 21st to pick up a cheque for just over $13,000.

In Texas, Russell Knox recorded his best finish of the season on the PGA Tour, also signing off with a 65 in the Charles Schwab Challenge.

That earned the Irish Open champion a tie for eighth behind Kevin Na as the American birdied four of the first eight holes for a four-shot victory over Tony Finau at Colonial.

Na’s third career PGA Tour victory, and second in ten months, came after putting himself in contention with a second-round 62, one off the course record.

On the Champions Tour, Colin Montgomerie and Paul Lawrie finished alongside each other in joint 21st in the Kitchen Aid Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

In an event won by Japan’s Ken Tanigawa, Montgomerie closed with a 70 and Lawrie signed off with a 74 for nine-over 289 totals.