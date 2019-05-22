Rory McIlroy heads to Renaissance Club for Scottish Open

Four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will compete at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, in July.

The former World Number one will tee off in his sixth Scottish Open, having last appeared in 2017 at Dundonald Links.

The tournament at The Renaissance Club comes a week before the British Open, where McIlroy will be aiming for his second Claret Jug after triumphing in 2014. The Northern Irishman’s major collection which also includes the 2011 U.S. Open and the US PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014.

McIlroy will be part of a world-class field, which also includes The 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson, 2017 Open runner-up Matt Kuchar, defending Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open champion Brandon Stone of South Africa and local favourite Russell Knox.

It will be the first time the Scottish Open has been played at The Renaissance Club, which was founded in 2008.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.