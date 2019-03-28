Rory McIlroy finishes with a flourish for second WGC group win

Rory McIlroy maintained his sparkling form in the countdown to The Masters as he made it two wins out of two in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas along with his Ryder Cup team-mates, Francesco Molinari and Henrik Stenson.

McIlroy backed up a 5&4 victory over American Luke List in his opening match at Austin Country Club with a 3&2 success against South African Justin Harding to put himself on the verge of a spot in the last 16.

The four-time major champion, who won The Players Championship at Sawgrass just under a fortnight ago, will progress to the knockout phase if he avoids defeat to Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick in his final group game.

“I feel good,” McIlroy, who was all square with Harding with seven to play before making an eagle at the 12th then birdied the 15th before closing the match out with another eagle-3 at the 16th, told Sky Sports. “If anything, I played better today than yesterday. Justin put up a really good fight. I had to play well. I had to make a few birdies to hang in on the front nine. Then to finish way I did was very nice.”

Molinari raced to the turn in 30 as beat Dane Thorbjorn Olesen 4&3 to claim a seventh match-play victory in a row after his heroics in last year’s Ryder Cup in France. He will also progress by avoiding defeat to former US Open champion Webb Simpson.

Stenson, who has committed to the ASI Scottish Open in July, faces Jim Furyk in a group decider after they beat Jason Day and Phil Mickelson respectively in the event’s “Group of Death”.

Furyk’s second success has almost certainly secured him a spot in The Masters with a move into the world’s top 50 at the final cut-off on Monday.

Justin Rose, the world No 2, made three birdies in the last four holes to earn a halve with fellow Englishman Eddie Pepperell, a result that keeps him in control of his own destiny.

However, three-time champion Tiger Woods will need other results to go his way in the final group games to advance after losing 2&1 to Brandt Snedeker.