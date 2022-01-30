Rolex Series history-maker Viktor Hovland still decide about playing in Scottish Open

Viktor Hovland flashes his trademark boyish smile after winning the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The 24-year-old, who is up to world No 3 after his victory in the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday, would be a big attraction at The Renaissance Club in July in the event’s first staging as part of both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

He’s not yet teed up in the Scottish Open in his short career but has played in all the other current Rolex Series events on the DP World Tour schedule.

“I still haven't yet,” replied Hovland to being asked by The Scotsman if he’d made a decision about this year’s event after the same question was also put to him after his success in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December.

The Oklahoma-based player added: “The thing is, I really enjoyed being back home in Norway in the summer, and that's kind of around the time that's the easiest for me to do it. So I'm not sure. I'm still kind of working things out, but I'd love to be there and play.”

Helped by a sensational birdie-eagle-birdie finish at Emirates Golf Club, Hovland came from six shots back to land his sixth professional win in under two years, having also overturned a similar deficit in Hero World Challenge.

“I wouldn't say it's become a habit just yet,” he said, laughing. “Obviously you have to get things going your way and I would certainly say that I had things going my way in the Bahamas last time, and obviously this time, Finishing birdie, eagle, birdie, that's something that rarely happens.

“And, even then, some other guys had a chance to take me out of it. I just try to do the best I can. I knew that I could post a good score in the final round. I played some good golf this week.

“But I didn't quite get the same momentum that I did in the final round. I posted a good number and made it interesting for the guys behind me.”

Hovland’s win in the Dubai event came in its first year with Slync.io as the new title sponsor and he’s one of the technology provider’s ambassadors.

“Yeah, that's really cool,” he said. “Gotten to know Chris Kirschner (the company’s founder, chairman and CEO) over the past couple years.

“He is really investing in the game of golf and he is excited about being part of the game and it's been a really good partnership so far. It was just really cool to see him at the podium and see all this kind of come to fruition.”

Hovland’s rise up the world rankings has been extraordinary, having been 100th almost exactly two years ago. “I guess being No 3 is pretty crazy,” he admitted. “But that stuff can vary week-to-week and I'm not going to let it dictate my mood or how I do things.”