Rickie Fowler joins star-studded field for ASI Scottish Open

Rickie Fowler, the 2015 winner, is the latest big name to commit to next month’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

The American, who claimed his title triumph along the coast at Gullane, joins Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Matt Kuchar, Kevin Kisner, Henrik Stenson and Jimmy Walker in a star-studded field for the Rolex Series event on 11-14 July.

‘’I’m looking forward to returning to Scotland for the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open,” said Fowler, who also played in last year’s event at Gullane.

“I have great memories from this tournament, particularly of my win at Gullane in 2015, and with fantastic courses and knowledgeable fans, I’m always excited to play.”

The 30-year-old has already tasted victory on the PGA Tour this season, capturing his ninth career win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in March.

He is now hoping that a strong performance on Scotland’s Golf Coast will set him up nicely for a crack at the title in the Open Championship the following week at Royal Portrush.

“It’s a fun week but it gives the tournament extra edge to have The Open the following week,” added Fowler.

“I know that a lot of players have won The Open after playing in Scotland so it’s good preparation as well as being a great week of competition in itself.”

Also confirmed for the $7 million event are defending champion Brandon Stone, as well as former winners Rafa Cabrera Bello, Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer.

Russell Knox, who will be defending the Irish Open title the previous week, is set to spearhead a home challenge that will also include Hero Indian Open champion Stephen Gallacher, Vic Open winner David Law and rising Scottish star Bob MacIntyre.

* Fans can buy tickets to see some of the world’s best golfers – including official Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open hospitality packages – at www.asiscottishopen.com

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages