Richie Ramsay takes over as top Scot in Abu Dhabi after 'shot off the planet' costs David Law

Richie Ramsay recovered from being two-over after six holes to sign for a three-under-par 69 in the third round of the Abu Dhabi PGA Championship
Richie Ramsay leads the Scottish contingent heading into the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after fellow Aberdonian David Law was stopped in his tracks by a bad shot out of the blue.

Law, who had started the day just four shots off the lead on six-under-par after a burst of five straight birdies in Friday's second circuit at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, was still in the mix in the $7 million Rolex Series event after turning in 35, one-under.

However, the 28-year-old followed a bogey 6 at the tenth with a double-bogey 6 at the next and had dropped two more shots at the 13th and 14th before he found his stride again.

Despite covering the final four holes in level-par, the costly run left Law, last year's ISPS Handa Vic Open winner, having to settle for a 76, dropping him nearly 50 spots into a share of 61st on two-under.

“I had played a pretty decent one the front nine and I missed a chance at nine to go eight-under for the tournament," he said afterwards. "But then I had a mud ball on 10 and my shot ends up in a waste area. I played a poor shot from there to make 6 and that was very disappointing.

“Then I hit one right off the planet at 11, which has not been like me all week as I have been driving the ball really well. It was a strange one, to be honest, and from there it was just scrappy, which is disappointing as I am playing good golf. But we learn from it and hopefully I can get out there and shoot something like four-under tomorrow.

“I’m very positive as I have been in a good routine this week with regards my game and really feel like I have turned a corner, so there is huge positives so far this week and there is no reason why I don’t think I can end on a high and take it into next week (in Dubai)."

Ramsay, who is playing in his first event of the 2020 season, sits joint-24th on seven-under, making four birdies in six holes around the turn then finishing birdie-birdie as he bounced back manfully from being two-over after six holes to card a three-under 69.

"I got off to a slow start, hitting a couple of loose shots and paying the price for that as you get punished around here," said the three-time European Tour winner. "But I started driving it better and having four birdies six holes around the turn certainly helped my score.

"It was also nice to finish birdie-birdie. I actually hit a wedge into the 17th, something I've never done before here, but it was playing downwind today, then birdied the last with a nice up and down from 86 yards.

"Three-under was good after being two-over early on. It was a good fightback and I am very pleased with the way I did that. Now I've got a lot to play for tomorrow. I think there could be a low one out there in the final round as I am putting well. I just need to get off to a slightly better start than I did today."

Earlier in the day, Scott Jamieson bagged six birdies in the opening 11 holes as he shot a 67 to jump nearly 25 spots into a tie for 37th on six-under.

"Five-under is never too shabby around here, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed with my score given how well I was going well through 11 holes," said the Florida-based Glaswegian.

"I hit a bad shot from the middle of the fairway at 13 and that kind of killed the momentum. Prior to that, I was giving myself lots of chances and also getting out of trouble when I had to."

Jamieson is also starting his new season in the Rolex Series event and added: "I had eight or nine weeks off and, though I'd worked on some new stuff in that, I was probably expecting to be slow for the first couple of rounds as it always feels a bit awkward you find yourself with a card in your hand again.

"You try and replicate the pressures when you are working at home, but nothing beats the real thing. I was really pleased how I finished the round yesterday just to be here. The way I played the ninth hole in particular yesterday showed me the swing is in a different place as there is no way I'd have been able to play the shot I hit there.

"Last year my biggest problem was not hitting the ball well enough tee to green. I putted really well all year and thank god I did because I probably wouldn't be standing here now otherwise."

On a day when England's Lee Westwood moved into the lead on 14-under on the back of a career-best 65 at this venue, David Drysdale shot 72, one better than Grant Forrest, to leave them on three-under and one-under respectively.