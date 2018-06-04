Richie Ramsay books his place at the US Open

Richie Ramsay has qualified to play in the US Open after finishing tied for third in the qualifying tournament at Walton Heath in Surrey yesterday.

The 34-year-old Scot, pictured, carded a two-under-par 70 to add to his 65 on Sunday, finishing on nine under, one shot behind joint winners Andrew “Beef” Johnson and James Morrison.

The US Open will be played at Shinnecock Hills in New York state on 14-17 June.

Meanwhile, for the fourth straight year, Bryson DeChambeau has left Ohio feeling like a winner. This time he had a trophy and a handshake with Jack Nicklaus to remember.

DeChambeau finally made it easy on himself the third time playing the 18th hole at the Muirfield Village on Sunday, rolling in a 12-foot birdie putt on the second play-off hole to beat Byeong Hun An and win the Memorial.

“I can’t believe I did it,” said DeChambeau, a winner for the second time on the PGA Tour.

He had played the Memorial only once before, though the 24-year-old Californian has been a regular in central Ohio. He has made it through the 36-hole US Open qualifier each of the last three years, all in the Columbus area.

DeChambeau went from a two-shot deficit at the turn to a one-shot lead after the 12th and he kept it the rest of the way until a three-putt bogey on the 18th hole from about 55 feet for a 1-under 71. That tied with An, who had closed with a 69 in the group ahead and was the first to reach 15-under 273.

Kyle Stanley joined them in the play-off when a miss-hit second shot was enough to end his interest. An took some of the pressure off DeChambeau on the second play-off hole on 18 when he yanked his approach into the gallery. He played a marvellous flop shot out of deep rough to a couple of feet for a certain par, only for DeChambeau to hit his approach 12 feet behind the hole and make the birdie.

“I finally got it right the third time,” DeChambeau said. “It took me a little bit.”

Patrick Cantlay also had a chance, leading by two shots going to the back nine. But he didn’t make a birdie over his last ten holes and he fell back when he went bunker-to-bunker on the 17th. He finished fourth. Tiger Woods pulled to within three shots with a birdie on the par-5 fifth, but he didn’t make another birdie until he had fallen seven shots behind at the tenth.