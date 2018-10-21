Richie Ramsay and Marc Warren card battle extended until Monday

Richie Ramsay and Marc Warren will both resume the weather-hit Andalucia Valderrama Masters today below the projected cut-off in the battle for European Tour cards, writes Martin Dempster.

Needing to finish inside the top 116, Ramsay was sitting 118th with Warren 129th when thunderstorms and heavy rain on the Costa del Sol led to play being abandoned for the day in the third and final round in an event being hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation.

Ramsay, who came into the final regular tournament of the season in 124th spot, had covered 12 holes in two-under to sit 118th on the projected list, meaning he probably needed to cover the closing stretch in two-under to hold on to his playing privileges.

Warren, meanwhile, was up to 105th in the projected standings after being two-under for his opening six holes to be tied for second only to crash back out of the safety zone after running up a double-bogey 6 at the seventh following a wayward drive.

Garcia, bidding for a third win in the event, started the final round with a four-shot lead and was still in the driving seat despite having his cushion reduced to three by Lee Westwood, with Shane Lowry and Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano both a further shot back.