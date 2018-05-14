Record-breaker Anthony Wall bows out with 22 years of memories

Even at the time, it felt a privilege to watch Anthony Wall win the Aberdeen Asset Management Paul Lawrie Match Play at Archerfield Links in 2016. After all, in beating Alex Noren in the final, the Englishman rewrote the record books.

Sixteen years and 204 days after landing his maiden European Tour win, Wall had finally managed to back up that Alfred Dunhill Championship success and, in doing so, beat American Tom Kite by 168 days in bridging the longest gap between title triumphs.

Now Wall has announced his retirement from the game. “It’s goodbye from me everyone,” he wrote on social media in breaking that news. “After 22 years 523 events, 48 top tens and 333 cuts made, the time has come for me to retire. My body can’t do what my mind still can. I have my friends, my memories and most of all my family to get me through.”

He might not have come across at times as the most charismatic of characters, but the fact so many fellow players, including Stephen Gallacher, Paul Lawrie and Richie Ramsay, were all quick to wish him well shows the respect he gained.

His announcement coincided with one of his sons landing a tournament win at club level. “Golf still has its surprises even when you are not playing,” he said of that while wife Sharon commented: “I guess the golfing gods will always be watching over us!”