R&A chief welcomes Rory McIlroy input in distance debate

Martin Slumbers has welcomed Rory McIlroy’s “thoughtful” input on golf’s distance debate and is confident “common ground” can be reached without a legal war

The R&A and USGA announced earlier this month that they intend to break the “ever-increasing cycle of hitting distance”, though, at the same, admitted it could take years before solutions are found.

Speaking recently, world No 1 McIlroy welcomed a move to assess the potential of a local rule which would allow tournament committees to “specify use of clubs and/or balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances” and said he would be happy to accept further limitations on equipment at the elite level of the game.

“If they want to try to contain what we do, as touring professionals, I’m all for that,” said the four-time major winner.

“Selfishly, I think that’s only a good thing for the better players.”

Responding to those remarks, R&A chief executive Slumbers said: “It does not surprise me. Rory is a very thoughtful person who understands the history of the game.

“He understands the point about the balance of skill and technology. Rory will back himself to still be world No 1.”

In contrast to McIlroy, David Maher, chief executive of leading equipment company Acushnet, hit out last week at the conclusions of the report, claiming it “undervalued the skill and athleticism” of players and that current equipment regulations have been “effective in setting upper limits” on performance.

“We need people to express their views and have a meaningful dialogue. I will be seeing David (Maher) in due course,” added Slumbers. “Not everyone is on the same side and that’s fine.”

Asked if he feared it might end up in a “legal mess”, he replied: “We will find common ground going forward without going down that road.

“I think that we have a very clear protocol how to work with the industry, and we will follow that protocol.

“We will get this right together. ”