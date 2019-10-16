Polmont Golf Club saved from closure as committee accepts new proposal

Polmont Golf Club has been saved at the 11th hour after being on the brink of closing.

Earlier this month a shock announcement was made stating the club would be forced to close on October 7 due to financial difficulties.

However, members were informed of the good news last week via social media following an Extraordinary General Meeting which resulted in a new owner putting forward a proposal that was “unanimously agreed” by its committee. With the takeover still ongoing, a spokesperson for the club said the identity of the newco behind the takeover should soon be revealed.

A statement published on Thursday on the club’s Facebook page read: “After last night’s EGM, we are delighted to announce that the proposal which was put forward was unanimously agreed amongst the members and the process is now well under way of transferring the ownership to the newco.

“We thank again all the members who turned up in numbers last night, the support received from the local community and the patience of the staff during the past few days. Further updates will be announced in due course, therefore we continue to ask for the patience of everyone connected to the club over the coming weeks and months. Most importantly, Polmont Golf Club is OPEN for business as usual.”