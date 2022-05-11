PGA Championship 2022: When is the second golf major of the year, what is the prize money, how to watch in the UK, is Tiger Woods playing?

It’s the fifth time the event has been held at the venue, with Dave Stockton (1970), Raymond Floyd (1982), Nick Price (1994) and Tiger Woods (2007) being the past winners there.

When is the USA PGA Championship in 2022?

The event takes place on 19-22 May. It comes more than a month after The Masters at Augusta National, where Scottie Scheffler landed a maiden major win and a fourth title triumph in six starts.

What is the prize money for the PGA Championship 2022?

Last year’s event carried a $12 million prize pot, with Phil Mickelson picking up $2.16m as he became the game’s oldest major winner at 50 at Kiawah Island.

How can I watch the PGA Championship in the UK?

The event will be broadcast live throughout the week on Sky Sports, with over 40 hours of live coverage from the four tournament days and a host of extra tournament programming throughout the week. Coverage begins from 1pm over the first two days and 2pm over the weekend.

Tiger Woods made his return after a lengthy lay-off in The Masters in April and is now set to play in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa. Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the PGA Championship?

Yes. And it will be his first appearance since making his return in The Masters in April following a lengthy lay-off after suffering serious leg injuries in a car crash. Four-time winner Woods, who made the cut at Augusta National, paid a visit to Southern Hills recently as part of his preparation for this event.

Is Phil Mickelson also playing in the PGA Championship?

It appears so. Like Woods, Mickelson’s name has been listed in the field. If he tees up, it will be first first appearance since taking a self-enforced break from the game following controversial comments about the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia.

Are there any Scots playing in the PGA Championship?

Bob MacIntyre, who has made the cut in all eight majors he’s played in so far, is the sole Scot in the line up. He qualified through being in the world’s top 100, with Russell Knox having to settle for a place on the reserve list.

Who are some of the others playing in the PGA Championship?