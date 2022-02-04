Paul Lawrie's Ryder Cup captaincy credentials, Saudis splashing cash, David Law flying high - Scotsman Golf Show

It’s been another full-on week in the golf world, with talk about the Ryder Cup captaincy and a proposed Saud-backed Super League being among the hot topics.

By Martin Dempster
Friday, 4th February 2022, 1:44 pm

Paul Lawrie, an Open champion and two-time Ryder Cup player, is now in the mix for the 2023 captaincy in Rome after his credentials were underlined by fellow Scot Andrew Coltart.

Lawrie is up against Henrik Stenson, Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson, with a decision likely to be made by a selection panel before the end of February.

Stenson could rule himself out if he signs up for the breakaway Super League, with Bryson DeChambeau reported to have been offered £100 million to commit to that.

Paul Lawrie celebrates with captain Jose Maria Olazabal after Europe's win in the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

In this week’s DP World Tour event in Ras Al Khaimah, David Law is flying high at the halfway stage while Bob MacIntre has vindicated his decision to stay in the UAE rather than head to California.

Our chief golf writer Martin Dempster discusses all these points with sports editor Mark Atkinson in our Scotsman Golf Show …

