Paul Lawrie to miss Open at Carnoustie after shutting down his season

Paul Lawrie is out of both the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and The Open after announcing his 2018 season is over due to niggling back and foot injuries.

The two-time Ryder Cup player had already pulled out of next week’s Irish Open and as now also give up hope of teeing up in the two biggest events of his year.

Lawrie hasn’t missed a single Scottish Open since making his debut in the event at Gleneagles in 1992.

His first Open appearance was the same year and he’d only missed the game’s oldest major once since 1997.

It’s unfortunate that 20-year unbroken run is coming to end at Carnoustie, where he claimed the Claret Jug in 1999.

“It is with regret that I announce my withdrawal from all Tour events for the remainder of the current season,” said Lawrie in a statement on his website this morning.

“Unfortunately, both the back and foot injuries I have been carrying for the last six months and more have become debilitating, to the point where I am not currently able to compete at the highest level. Rest and further investigation will be required.

“It is particularly disappointing that I’m going to miss both the upcoming Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and The Open Championship, as a result.

“My hope is that the break will allow me to get the required treatment and to come back next season (when I’ll be eligible for the Seniors circuit) as strong as ever.

“As well as working on my rehabilitation, the time away from the course will allow me to spend additional time working with the juniors in my Foundation programme which is dear to my heart.

“I would like to thank all of my sponsors for their continued support and understanding at this time, and I hope to come back fitter and stronger in 2019.”