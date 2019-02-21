Paul Lawrie to host new pro-cel-am event for charity at Gleneagles

Paul Lawrie is hoping to raise a six-figure sum for charity when he hosts a new event at Gleneagles this summer.

The Farmfoods Paul Lawrie Invitational is being staged on the PGA Centenary Course at the Perthshire resort on Monday, July 15.

It will involve 22 teams consisting of a Tour professional, a celebrity and two amateurs.

Fifty per cent of the money raised from the event will go to the Paul Lawrie Foundation with the remainder being split between the Doddie Weir Foundation and Beatson Cancer Charity.

“I am delighted to have Eric Herd of Farmfoods on board as the main sponsor,” said Lawrie. “Eric has been a major supporter of everything we have done, as well as Scottish golf in general. He loves his golf.

“We also have BrewDog as a premier partner and they are on board for the Scottish Par 3 Championship as well, as is Eric. It’s great to have both those companies involved.

“(Wife)Marian and I have used my deal at Gleneagles to get the rooms and the green fees, so there are no real expenses for the event. Everything we raise is going to be given away.

“The pro-am, which will be a shotgun start on the PGA Centenary Course, will be followed by a gala dinner in the ballroom at night.

“We are looking to raise as much money as we possibly can. It is difficult to put an exact figure on it, but it will be a six-figure sum that we give away.”

Lawrie aims to start fixing up professionals for the teams when he returns to European Tour action following a lengthy injury lay-off in Oman and Qatar next week and the week after.

“We have a few celebrities confirmed already,” he added. “Those who have agreed to play so far include Gordon Strachan, Neil Lennon - I got a lovely text back from those two - Willie Miller, the Evans brothers, Max and Thom, and Rory Lawson.

“We have done a similar thing before where we have used my attachment to benefit charities and my Foundation. We think it is a great way to raise money and we are delighted it is at Gleneagles.

“It is great location in the middle of the country and we are looking forward to it hugely.”

This new event is in addition to the Paul Lawrie Challenge Match, which will see the 1999 Open champion take on Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew at his golf centre on the outskirts of Aberdeen on Monday, July 8.

“The Paul Lawrie Invitational in the past was a pros-only event at Deeside and we have tried to change it to try so that we can give some more money away to charity,” said Lawrie.

“I hope it will be on the calendar for a while, but you can never tell with these events. I am hoping it will not be a struggle to sell and the feedback so far has been good.

“Probably half of the teams have been sold already, so it’s been a nice response from the corporate community.”