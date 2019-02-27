Paul Lawrie hopes David Law can go ‘a long way’ after winning on European Tour

Paul Lawrie is excited about what lies ahead for David Law after his breakthrough win on the European Tour and is set to get a close look at his game in the Oman Open, writes Martin Dempster.

The pair are playing together in the opening two rounds at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat, with Stephen Gallacher making it an all-Scottish group.

It is Lawrie’s first appearance on the circuit since the Hassan Trophy in Morocco last April, having been sidelined with a foot problem that required surgery in September.

His own frustration at not being able to play was eased by Law, a product of the Paul Lawrie Foundation, first graduating from the Challenge Tour last season then winning the Vic Open in just his fifth start as a European Tour card holder.

“How far he goes is entirely up to him – but I hope it’s a long way,” said Lawrie of his fellow Aberdonian. “He will be the first to admit it happened quicker than anyone thought. He will have a huge amount of confidence, but he has to knuckle down quickly and get back on the range and on the chipping green.

“That doesn’t last forever. It soon goes. He’ll have spells when he doesn’t play well and he has to dig it out the dirt like he has done in the past. I had no doubts that he would win on tour.

“He drives it good and he’s always struggled with his short game, but I’ve been working with him for a long time and it’s a good standard now.

“His biggest asset is the ability to win when he has a chance. He’s always been able to pull out a shot at the right time. I’m not sure you can teach that. It’s in you. When you look back at what he’s won, he’s done the right thing at the right time. That’s a huge asset.

“Plenty of guys have chances to win, but don’t take it because they do the wrong thing. He’s calm, he knows what to do at the right time and that’s his biggest quality. Winning when you have a chance is not as easy as it looks. People have proved that over the years.”

Lawrie makes his return to action as part of a 10-strong Scottish contingent, with David Drysdale, Scott Jamieson, Richie Ramsay, Grant Forrest, Liam Johnston, Bob MacIntyre and Marc Warren all in the hunt for a title won last year by Dutchman Joost Luiten.

“I’ve not played on main tour for eight months, so I know full well that Oman and Qatar are probably above me at the moment. But it’s a ideal two weeks for me,” said Lawrie. “I’m not thinking that I can win. That’s not what these events are for. It’s about getting some competitiveness back and getting out there again and seeing where I am.”